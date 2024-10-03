Watch Now
14-year-old student in custody for bomb threat at Forest Hills Northern

Kent County Sheriff's Office
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A student has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat directed at Forest Hills Northern High School on Thursday

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a 14-year-old is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. They face a possible charge of filing a false terror report.

Deputies say no credible threat was discovered.

Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS) sent a letter to families explaining the threat is unrelated to a separate threat that resulted in a school closure on Wednesday.

"We appreciate our law enforcement officials and agencies who are expertly trained in these matters," the school district writes. "All threats to our schools are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We wanted you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your students in an age-appropriate manner and emphasize the seriousness of this issue."

School carried on as normal Thursday.

Read the full letter from FHPS below:

Letter to FHPS Families Regarding FHN Incident 10.3.24 by WXMI on Scribd

