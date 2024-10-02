KCSO: Investigators find no credible threat at Forest Hills Northern

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have determined recent threats made to Forest Hills Northern High School are not credible.

School officials were notified of the threat Tuesday night, resulting in a precautionary Wednesday closure.

The closure fell on the first of four Fall Count days, which are crucial in obtaining 90% of the school’s funding.

Grand Rapids Late-night threat notification closes Forest Hills Northern High School Chris Bovia

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says there is no threat following a thorough investigation. They extend their gratitude to those who reported the information to authorities, reminding the public to safely and anonymously report perceived threats to OK2SAY.

“School Resource Officers and Detectives have investigated these threats and consider them not to be a threat to the school or its students,” the department writes.

Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS) encourages parents to connect with their child’s principal or counselor if they are worried or anxious about returning to school. Remind them of the importance of telling a trusted adult if they hear anything concerning. It’s also important to refrain from discussing rumors over social media as it may complicate the investigation.

The district further encourages those who perceive threats to report them to OK2SAY or Silent Observer. Call 911 if a threat is deemed to be time sensitive.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube