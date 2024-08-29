Kent Co. prosecutor notes increasing number of child abuse cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of cases of child abuse in Kent County are increasing, says the county prosecutor. The news is a sobering reality after a mother was charged in connection to the death of her own 19-month-old child.

The child was found weighing just 13 pounds, and was severely malnourished.

“We’ve seen a definite increase,” Chris Becker, Kent County prosecutor, said.

The prosecutor provided some numbers to FOX 17 to back up this claim. Below is a graph that depicts all cases of child abuse in Kent County in recent years.

The graph shows a sharp increase in the number of child abuse charges filed in Kent County. In 2021, there were 64 cases charged. In 2023, 131 child abuse charges were issued.

“Families and kids are under stress at this point and time, and it leads to people acting out inappropriately,” Becker said.

Becker says cases like that of the 19-month-old are the worst to handle.

“It does strike home when kids are abused, when kids die, because they should be the innocent ones,” Becker said.

