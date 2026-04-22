Kalamazoo Township treasurer seeks return to office after contentious exit

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township treasurer's seat was vacated last month — and now the woman who once held the role says she's running to get it back.

According to documents posted on the Kalamazoo County Government's website, Sherine Miller is listed on the unofficial candidate list for the August 4 primary.

Miller left office on March 16 following a dispute with the township board. Supervisor David Combs says she resigned, while Miller insisted she retired at the time.

In January 2026, the Township Board voted to censure Miller, limit her access to financial systems and records, and restrict her time in the office to just a few days a month. The board later petitioned the governor for removal, citing a third-party report that determined she was "incapable" of performing the duties of treasurer and was placing the township's finances at risk.

FOX 17 spoke with Miller, who held the position for nine years, after she signed her resignation. She disputed the report's findings, saying the allegations are false or misleading. Miller said she was prepared to challenge the allegations in court but stepped aside "solely out of her respect for the citizens she was elected to serve." She accused the board of stripping her of most of her statutory duties, making it impossible to serve.

As part of her departure, Miller received a $110,000 separation package.

Township trustees later appointed Trustee Clara Robinson as treasurer. She will serve in the role until the November 2026 election. Robinson is also listed as a candidate for the August primary.

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