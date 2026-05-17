Kalamazoo mom faces new heartbreak nearly a month after deadly hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly a month has passed since Azariah Smith died after a crash on Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township — now being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The mother of Smith’s three children, Samantha McCoy, says life has completely changed since that day.

"Every day is different. You never know what the next day is going to be like," McCoy said, standing near the roadside memorial of flowers honoring Smith.

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Kalamazoo Township Police confirm they are investigating the case as a hit-and-run but did not respond to FOX 17’s request for an update.

The crash happened around 6:22 p.m. on April 14 near 3700 Gull Road. Police say Smith was heading east on his motorcycle near Nazareth when a Jeep turned in front of him, causing a collision. The driver left the scene, but officers later found the vehicle at the driver’s home. No criminal charges have been announced.

Smith leaves behind his fiancée of 11 years, Samantha McCoy, and their three children. FOX 17 attended a vigil held days later in his honor.

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Since Smith’s death, McCoy says she has faced not only deep grief but also mounting financial struggles.

"We're not [making it work]. I received my eviction notice last week. There's no way to put it into words," she said.

This weekend, family and friends gathered to celebrate Smith's life. The event also held special significance — it was McCoy's son's birthday.

"He wants to do it on his birthday so he can be with his dad. I think that's the best thing — so his dad doesn't miss it. It's gonna be about my son that day, and his father. And that's all that matters: those two," McCoy said.

Loved ones say they’ll hold each other close — remembering Smith and supporting one another during what McCoy describes as an agonizing month.

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