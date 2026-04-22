KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Loved ones gathered Tuesday night to remember Azariah Smith, a motorcyclist who died last week after colliding with an SUV in Kalamazoo Township.

The crash happened near the Speedway on Gull Road. Police said an SUV turned out in front of Smith while he was heading east.

Vigil held for father who died in Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run crash

Police previously called the crash a hit-and-run. Investigators said the SUV driver left the scene and was later found at their home.

At the vigil, memories were shared and balloons were released for Smith, who was a father of three and a partner of 11 years.

Kalamazoo Father of three remembered as ‘great guy’ after dying in suspected hit and run Julie Dunmire

FOX 17 spoke with Smith's daughter, Kaitlyn McCoy, with her mother's blessing.

"What's it like, Kaitlyn, seeing all these people here for your dad?" FOX 17 neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“It’s like good, because the people that are here are family and are here for my dad,” Kaitlyn said, with her cousin by her side.

Julie reached out to Kalamazoo Township Police for an update on where their investigation stands and is waiting to hear back.

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