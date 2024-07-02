'It means a lot': Look inside the Muskegon duplexes being built for teens aging out of foster care

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The first of several planned duplexes in Muskegon County for teens aging out of the foster care system is now occupied.

Blake Somsel,18, moved into one of the 550-square-foot units this spring.

"I'm not really like a crier, I don't really cry. But I just fell to the floor and just started crying," Somsel told FOX 17 News.

It is Somsel's first place of his own as he takes the first steps toward building a future.

"I didn't really have a family growing up, so I'm kind of new to all this," he explained. "I've been like, on the streets and everything, I really haven't had an actual childhood...It's going to be difficult, but I believe in myself, I can make it."

The duplex project is driven by Jeff Steele, his wife, and their nonprofit Kids Belong.

Steele was featured in September 2023 as a Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

The longtime foster and adoptive parents saw a need and are building a solution, right next door to their home in Muskegon.

"I want to give them that chance," Steele said. "They have their space, and that's their space. But we're here. And so we have some guardrails, you know, kind of in place to make sure that things are staying on track, and we are in close enough proximity to be able to drop in. And that's probably a good thing for everybody."

The 'First Place' project expects to create as many as seven duplexes.

Four more units currently being built are set to open this fall.

"We're taking applications and meeting kids all the time. And I'm hearing their stories of being in and out of foster care and being on their own and trying to make it work and it's really hard. I really want to give them all the space. I want to build them all apartments," Steele said. "To know that you've got that stability, and that it's going to get you where you want to go, I think is really, really overwhelming."

Tenants are expected to attend school or maintain employment.

They pay minimal rent and program fees that increase over a two-year-period.

After the first year, utilities are transferred into their name.

If they stay the entire term, they are entitled to take furniture from the fully-furnished units when they move.

They leave with established credit and rental history, along with more than $2,000 in program fees to secure their next place.

Somsel is working two jobs and saving up for a car this summer as he works toward his ultimate goal of becoming a Marine.

He's grateful to finally be in a space that feels like home.

"It means a lot," he said. "Whatever you've been through, doesn't determine who you are... Home is where you want it. It's basically all in your heart. And if you don't know what a home is, you got to learn to find that."

To learn more, or to donate, visit the First Place page, or Kids Belonghere.

