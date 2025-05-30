Police investigate Belding band teacher, amid "concerns" raised by former students

BELDING, Mich. — Parents of students at Belding Area Schools were notified that the high school band director has resigned following an investigation by the school. The resignation has now prompted a police investigation, according to the school.

The letter sent to parents Wednesday says high school band director and teacher Ryan Ruble resigned from his position after the school received "concerns brought forward by former Belding High School students."

According to Belding High School's Facebook page, Ruble accepted the job in 2019 and was named Teacher of the Month in March 2023.

Before coming to Belding, Ruble spent five years at Allegan Public Schools where he served in numerous positions in the music department from 6th through 12th grades.

The district says it addressed the situation in accordance with district policies designed to protect students' safety, well-being and privacy.

A school employee who asked not to be identified say they believe the district is committed to keeping students safe.

"I have deep respect for Belding Schools and truly believe the district works to protect its students," they said.

As the community grapples with the news of Ruble's resignation, the district is searching for its next band director.

The Belding Police Department has not responded to requests for comment. Requests were placed late Thursday afternoon and the department is closed on Friday. Superintendent, Brent Noskey declined to comment.

