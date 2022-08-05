Ionia Co. man found not guilty by per insanity of sword stabbing, armed robbery

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia County man was found not guilty by reason of insanity of several charges, including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

Jonathan Wroten was accused of stabbing a ‘More Purks’ convenience store clerk with a katana sword during a robbery in October 2021.

READ MORE: Man arrested after stabbing clerk with a katana

In November 2021, Wroten was charged with assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, armed robbery and several counts of resisting police.

REFERENCE: Man accused of stabbing Ionia Co. store clerk with katana sword charged

Wroten was found not guilty by reason of insanity of all charges on June 27, according to court documents.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube