Man arrested after stabbing clerk with a katana

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man has been charged with Armed Robbery and Felonious Assault after stabbing a clerk in Easton Township.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies report that an unnamed man, 36, in all black carrying a katana sword walked into a store located at 700 block of W. Lincoln Avenue and attempted to use a rope to tie the door shut from the outside.

A nearby store clerk, 56, opened the door to ask what was going on. Shortly after the clerk was stabbed by the man with the katana.

The 56-year-old attempted to flee and, in the process, received critical injuries to the head and neck.

After robbing the store for cigarettes and money from the cash register the 36-year-old fled to a farm field located off Haynor Rd. Shortly after, the authorities confronted the man and taken into custody.

Authorities report that the clerk was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth in serious condition but is stable at this time. The 36-year-old was treated for his injuries at Sparrow Hospital Ionia then lodged at Ionia County Jail.

