Man accused of stabbing Ionia Co. store clerk with katana sword charged

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged after police say he stabbed a convenience store clerk with a katana sword during a robbery.

Jonathan Wroten from Ionia is now charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest and felonious assault. He was arraigned Monday on charges from two separate cases. He was arraigned on a charge of resisting, assaulting or obstructing an officer from an incident that happened on October 20.

The stabbing happened Sunday around 11:39 a.m. on W. Lincoln Avenue in Ionia County’s Easton Township.

RELATED: Man arrested after stabbing clerk with a katana

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says Wroten, dressed in all black and carrying a katana sword, walked to the convenience store and tried to use a rope to tie the door shut from the outside. Deputies say the store clerk confronted the suspect from inside the store and asked what was going on.

According to deputies, that’s when Wroten unsheathed his sword and stabbed the clerk through the doorway.

The sheriff’s office says the clerk tried to run back into the store, but Wroten followed him and “continued slashing and hacking at the clerk’s head and neck. He pushed the clerk behind the counter and stole cigarettes and money from the cash register before running out the front door.

The sheriff’s office says Wroten was found in a farm field off Haynor Road. After a short standoff with police, the man was taken into custody.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he is now listed as being in serious but stable condition.

He’s expected to be back in court on November 15 for a probable cause hearing.