Investigators unable to find cause of garage fire at Woodfield Apartments

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The investigation into a garage fire at an apartment complex in Gaines Township is over, and fire officials say they could not determine a cause.

Firefighters were called to the Woodfield Apartments just before 3 a.m. last Thursday for a garage fire.

There were 40 garage stalls and more than half of them were destroyed, along with 13 cars and an ATV.

The fire chief for the Cutlerville and Dutton fire departments said they had three fire investigators looking at the damage.

He says there was so much destruction, they couldn't find any evidence, making it impossible to find a cause.

