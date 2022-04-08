Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigators unable to find cause of garage fire at Woodfield Apartments

woodfield apartment garage fire 3-31-21.JPG
FOX 17
woodfield apartment garage fire 3-31-21.JPG
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:05:14-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The investigation into a garage fire at an apartment complex in Gaines Township is over, and fire officials say they could not determine a cause.

Firefighters were called to the Woodfield Apartments just before 3 a.m. last Thursday for a garage fire.

RELATED: 'The heat was serious': Woodfield Apartments resident reflects on massive garage fire

There were 40 garage stalls and more than half of them were destroyed, along with 13 cars and an ATV.

The fire chief for the Cutlerville and Dutton fire departments said they had three fire investigators looking at the damage.

MORE: More than a dozen vehicles destroyed in fire at Woodfield Apartments

He says there was so much destruction, they couldn't find any evidence, making it impossible to find a cause.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot