At least 20 garage stalls burned in fire at Woodfield Apartments

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A call came in around 2:46 a.m. on Thursday with reports of a garage fire at Woodfield Apartments, located near Kentwood at 6111 Woodfield Drive SE.

Ken Van Hall, Deputy Fire Chief of Cutlerville Fire Department estimated 20-24 garage stalls were burned in the fire, with approximately 13 vehicles and at least 1 ATV.

The fire was successfully put out without injury to residents or firefighters. Cutlerville Fire Department was assisted by Kentwood Fire Department, Wyoming Fire Department, Dutton Fire Department, and Byron Township Fire Department.