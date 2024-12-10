'I'm not going to be quiet': Mom of son shot at Alger Middle School speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mom of a 13-year-old Grand Rapids boy who was shot in the face near Alger Middle School this past May is calling out the Grand Rapids School District.

Javeon Childrey's mom, Bianca Bridgeforth, says her son was told to leave Alger Middle School, which led to Javeon and his friend walking to Alger Park where he was shot. “He left because he was told from a higher authority, which was the principal, and that's why I'm asking for accountability from him," Bridgeforth said.

Fox 17 previously obtained the GRPS public safety incident report, which reads in part that two students left the building on May 21st after being disruptive. They somehow gained re-entry, and Principal Lovelady told them they needed to be searched if they wanted to come back in the building.

The students refused, so Lovelady asked that they eat lunch outside the building under the pavilion. Then, in the bathroom at Alger Park, Bianca's son was shot.

“He has to cope with being blind in his right eye," Bridgeforth said. "He has to cope with being deaf in his right ear.”

Another student was charged in connection to the incident. Fox 17 previously reportedthat he pleaded guilty in juvenile court in September, and was ordered to serve probation.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said back in May that both Javeon and the other student ran back to the school to get help, with surveillance video showing staff members immediately calling 911.

Bridgeforth and friend Jermar Sterling are now asking for the suspension of Principal Lovelady. "You don’t tell a child to go outside under the pavilion to eat lunch unsupervised," Sterling said.

Bridgeforth adds, “This incident should not be swept under the rug. It should not be quiet, and I'm not going to be quiet.”

GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby says, following the shooting, that the school has taken steps to enhance safety measures. "We have enhanced some safety measures over the past year, which include the daily use of medal detectors at that particular school, the installation of alarms at all exterior doors..." Roby adds, "My heart goes out to everyone involved in what took place."

For now, Bridgeforth is just happy that her son is alive. “My baby is alive," Bridgeforth said. "It ain't no better feeling. And I'm just happy that he's still here. I'm happy that we are able to go another year with him.”

Monday was not the first time that Bridgeforth has spoken up in front of the school board. During public comment, Bridgeforth and Sterling said that they will be back at every GRPS board meeting until Principal Lovelady is held accountable.

