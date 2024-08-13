DOCUMENTS: Alger Middle School students involved in May shooting were 'off the radar' for more than an hour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two students involved in the May shooting near Alger Middle School had been in and out of the building several times that day, and fallen "off the radar" for more than a hour that morning.

FOX 17 obtained investigation reports from Grand Rapids Public Schools through a records request. Those reports included narratives from several security officers and staff at Alger Middle School on May 21.

A pair of security officers stationed at Alger Middle School reported a number of interactions with both students, a 13-year-old who is charged in connection to the shooting, and 13-year-old Javeon Childrey who was shot in the face.

Bianca Bridgeforth

READ MORE: Mother of student shot in face: 'This school is out of control'

The documents provided by the district included a number of redacted information, including the names of the students. It is difficult to know which student is involved in the narrative of events leading up to the shooting.

The two teens appeared to have separate conversations with the two officers. Just after 10 a.m. one of the students ran through the cafeteria and out of the building to escape from an officer, according to the report.

Around the same time the other student was speaking with the other security guard. Per the officer's report, that student used a swear word multiple times during the conversation. That officer reported the student's behavior to the principal. Minutes later that student also left the building.

In his report, the principal says he caught both boys walking towards an exit door that morning. He recalled saying, "What are you two doing and where are you going?"

The principal continued, "We are not going to chase you throughout the building, and I am not going to physically restrain you to prevent you from leaving. If you leave, you may not come back today, and make sure you're not in the streets."

The teens continued and left the building, according to the principal.

For the next 95 minutes, both students are "off the radar," according to one officer's report. The pair reappeared around 11:45 a.m. with one of the students getting back inside, possibly thanks to another student opening an outside door for them.

The principal and a security officer confronted the student, telling them they could not be inside the building unless he would agree to be searched. The student refused, saying he just wanted lunch. The principal allowed both teens to get food, but required them to sit outside with their food.

The two left with their lunches at 11:47 a.m. according to time stamps on surveillance footage. It was the last time any staff recalled seeing them before Childrey was shot around 12:07 p.m. in the bathroom at Alger Park.

A camera at the school's east door picked up a loud bang at the time of the shooting.

Camera also captured the boys returning to the building at 12:09 p.m. The two could be heard screaming for help, according to the report.

RELATED: 'Writhing on the ground': Police reports detail shooting of Alger Middle School student

The first staff to see the boys was a long-term substitute teacher. She recalled sprinting through the halls and lunch room of the building, calling other staff for help. She and the school's Athletic Director appear to be the first adults to reach Childrey where he lay outside the east doors.

The substitute teacher called 911 while the Athletic Director recalled trying to calm the teen down.

The shooting prompted a large response from Grand Rapids police and the district's security officers. The principal put the school on a code red lockdown until Childrey was taken to the hospital.

In a summary report, Larry Johnson, the district's Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Public Safety, says that Grand Rapids Public Schools staff has not interviewed either of the students involved in the shooting as of the time the report was filed.

GRPS says it is adding more security measures to Alger Middle School, on top of the already added metal detectors installed in May.

Many parents voiced distrust of the district's efforts during meetings for the Board of Education.

The student accused of handling the gun when it went off now faces two charges in juvenile court. Javeon Childrey faces a long road to recovery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube