Teen admits to stealing gun & shooting classmate outside Alger Middle School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The teen charged after the shooting of a student outside Alger Middle School last spring has pleaded guilty to charges in juvenile court.

The 13-year-old appeared Wednesday for a case hearing where he admitted to stealing a gun this past May and then shooting his classmate a day later. FOX 17 is not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

The shooting happened May 21 in Alger Park's bathroom. The two students had been in and out of the middle school throughout the day, including a roughly hour and a half stretch where they "fell off the radar."

Grand Rapids DOCUMENTS: Alger Middle School students 'off the radar' day of shooting Zac Harmon

13-year-old Javeon Childrey was shot in his right cheek. The other teen helped him get back to the school for help.

Bianca Bridgeforth

Alger Middle School closed for multiple days after the shooting, with new security measures in place. Javeon's mother and other parents say the district did not do enough to keep their children safe.

Charges against the suspect were filed in July.

Wednesday the teen pleaded guilty to one count of weapons firearm larceny and one count of firearm discharge causing injury.

Now the 13-year-old will serve probation. The judge ordered him to remain in detention until a probation officer is assigned to his case. He will continue to attend school, be tested for drugs and alcohol, and must see a counselor.

The teen will be allowed to live with a relative, but must wear a GPS tether.

The judge also ordered him to write an apology letter to Javeon, who sat in court alongside his family.

Under Michigan law, a child of the shooter's age cannot be sentenced to any prison or jail time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube