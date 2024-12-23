"'I felt like i'd never go back': Syrian Refugees in West Michigan Celebrate End of Assad's 54-Year Reign

It’s been 2 weeks to the day since Bashar Al Assad was removed from power as Syria’s President, after his family was in charge of the country for over 50 years. The move has made waves across the globe, including here in West Michigan as the Syrian people celebrate and usher in a new era.

A celebration decades in the making took place at the West Michigan Friendship center. Syrian refugees, family members and much of the Arab community is out in full force, not only to celebrate, but remember what they’ve been through.

Refugees like Ali Abdo, have not been back to Syria in over a decade, and never thought this day would come.

WXMI It’s a celebration decades in the making, as locals react to the the fall of Syrian President Bashar al Assad



"I felt like I would never go back", said Abdo, "It's just the army. I mean, they've been in control for 54 years, so we just thought this would never end."

Ali moved from Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria in 2013, after the Civil war between Assad's government and the 'caretaker government' reached frightening levels.

"I still remember when my parents, used to tell me not to speak our language," Abdo said. "Not to speak Kurdish outside home. Don't tell anybody that you are Kurd. Don't mention any of that, because they used to say 'You would go behind the sun', which just means you will disappear.”

Assad's government was responsible for the killing of hundreds of thousands of Syriansand the displacement of over 13 million during his 24 year reign.

“They ruled Syria with iron fist," said Mohammad Selah, a board member of Al Tawheed Mosque in Kentwood. "They forced so many talents. Syrian people are full of talents. They forced them out of the country because they want to control, keep their own people in control of the country.”

Saleh is of Syrian decent, and a doctor who has helped his people through firsthand experience, taking medical missions with the Syrian American Medical Society.

"This organization was helping the refugees in the surrounding countries, like in Lebanon and in Jordan," Saleh said. ”We have 100 physicians from all over the world. There's lot of people with a big heart that want to come and visit and help the refugees.”

Mohammad Salah Through Syrian American Medical Society, Salah has helped thousands of refugees over the past decade

Saleh has passed those ideals over too his son Noah, who has also taken the trip, helping his Syrian brothers and sisters.

“Some of the patients I spoke to, the stories they expressed to me is something I couldn't fathom, and its only secondhand." Noah said. "They're constantly asking for thanking the physicians, the employees, they're making demand like prayers for the wellness and the health of those doctors that are bringing them and myself as well”

Syrians in West Michigan hope to continue helping their family and friends back home through support and prayer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube