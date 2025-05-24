Honoring a legacy: 102-year-old John Smith and his service in the "Ghost Army" during WWII

WOODLAND, Mich. — The number of World War II veterans in the U.S. has dwindled to less than one percent of the millions of Americans who served. This week, we had the rare chance to hear from one of the few remaining—102-year-old John Smith, a member of the top-secret "Ghost Army."

On Friday, a heartfelt pinning ceremony took place in Woodland, where John Smith was honored for his extraordinary service during World War II, with a commemorative pin, a star from a decommissioned flag, and even patriotic Hershey's Kisses.

Smith's daughter, Joanne King, shared about her father's remarkable life, which includes roles as a transmitter tester, radio repair technician, carpenter, and even a power circuit designer in the 1980s. "Through all those jobs, he was a farmer and raised seven kids," Joanne reflected.

Handshakes and gratitude filled the room as family, friends, and fellow veterans gathered to celebrate Smith's accomplishments. “I love honoring my dad while he's alive,” Joanne said.

Heartland Hospice organized the ceremony as part of their mission to recognize veterans. "I think we owe them a time of thanks, and it's never too late," said Megan Hayden, a Volunteer Coordinator from Heartland Hospice. "We come at end of life when we have a veteran come on our service and we just like to honor them and share our gratitude."

For decades, the details of Smith’s service remained a secret, a hidden chapter of history. “At the time we were doing it, we didn’t know we were doing it. So top secret,” Smith explained.

He was part of the Ghost Army, a tactical deception unit that operated primarily at night. “We only worked after dark... The sun was going down, we would be in position. As it was coming up we would be gone,” he described.

Through the use of inflatable tanks, sound effects, and radio trickery, the Ghost Army executed 25 battlefield deceptions across Europe to fool the Germans; a strategy credited with saving thousands of lives and playing a significant role in the war effort.

An excerpt from the National World WWII Museum website says, "Except for a newspaper article right after the war, no one spoke publicly about the deceivers until a 1985 Smithsonian article. Though knowledge of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops was then public, it was still officially classified until the mid-1990s."

Last year, the remaining members of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops were recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal for their valiant actions.

The stories shared by Smith continue to resonate with those who have the honor of hearing them. Barry County Deputy Jon Rocha, also a veteran, expressed the importance of such moments. "Seeing living history, someone who's actually been a part of that—that's special. That's something unfortunately, we're not going to see that very much longer," Deputy Rocha said. "Even though there's an 80 year gap there, we're still able to have that connection, knowing that that he's seen things, I've seen things and we'll always have that connection together. So that was very emotional to have that."

Smith had his own perspective on the ceremony. “I couldn't believe it. And people would do all this,” he said.

As we honor these incredible veterans who shaped history, it’s vital to recognize their sacrifices and share their stories while they’re still with us. The legacy of individuals like John Smith, a member of the storied Ghost Army, will remain etched in history for generations to come.

