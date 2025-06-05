Honey, We're Home! Grand Rapids' newest affordable housing project is complete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Well House will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 5th, to celebrate the opening of its newest affordable multi-family housing development at 32 Pleasant Street SE.

This project, which was reported on in December, represents a significant advancement in Well House’s mission to provide affordable housing for individuals and families facing housing insecurity in Grand Rapids. The development primarily targets individuals and families earning at or around 30 percent of the area median income (AMI).

“This project reflects what’s possible when a community comes together to prioritize affordable housing at all price points,” said John Glover, Executive Director of Well House. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support from our partners, and proud to offer new, dignified homes to the people we serve.”

Currently, Well House manages 17 homes with approximately 70 low-income tenants. The organization states that the city requires an additional 2,000 affordable apartments to meet demand. Alongside the ribbon cutting, Well House is also undertaking the construction of a home on Cass Avenue that will feature two apartments.

It comes as West Michigan has a major need for more housing, Grand Rapids alone needing 14,106 new units by 2027.

For those interested in supporting Well House's efforts, volunteer or donation opportunities are available by calling 616-245-3910 or visiting their website.

