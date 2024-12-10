Grand Rapids nonprofit building more affordable housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction is underway on a new duplex in Grand Rapids, but this project is different. When completed, it will provide low-income families with much-needed affordable housing.

Workers for Orion Construction are building this duplex for the nonprofit Well House.

Well House Project Consultant Kurt Reppart said, “Well House has been here for 35 years, and it exists to serve very vulnerable populations with housing."

Currently, they manage 17 homes with about 70 low-income tenants.

“The clients that we serve, incomes are about $26,000 a year or less," said Reppart.

He says this type of housing is needed in Grand Rapids.

“Family homelessness is the fast[est] ... rising area of homelessness in Kent County, and so we know that we need to be a part of that solution,” said Reppart.

According to Well House, the city needs 2,000 more affordable apartments.

“It's just not getting built fast enough, because these types of projects require a lot more subsidy because they're for extremely low-income residents.”

Robbie Steward just moved into a much-needed Well House apartment next door to the new duplex.

“Everything that went up as far as single housing, it's hard for people to find something just for themselves and maybe a child,” said Robbie Steward.

He says he has a job, but it was hard to find an apartment that he could afford on his income.

Steward said, “Well House has most definitely came in and picked me up off my feet and gave me a second chance to try to support myself. I think that's the main thing is to get out and be independent.”

To help with the need, Well House is building two other homes.

One on Pleasant Avenue will have multiple rooms for rent, and a home on Cass Avenue will have two apartments.

Orion Construction President Brad Walsh said, “It started off with just wanting to give back to the community, and it grew from there. And, you know, we've helped Well House get to this point.”

Well House knows that three more apartment buildings won’t solve the affordable housing problem, but they say they have to try.

Reppart said, “Where else are they going to go? Somebody's got to look out to folks. And there's a conversation that needs to be had, and in Grand Rapids, again and again, as to why people become homeless in the first place.”

Well House hopes to have all three buildings finished in the spring. If you would like to volunteer or donate to Well House, please call 616-245-3910 or go to their website.

