Zeeland Planning Commission approves manufacturer's rezoning application

ZEELAND, Mich. — Mead Johnson is taking another step forward in its effort to rezone two parcels of land in Zeeland, located at 633 and 605 East Main Avenue.

The infant formula manufacturer currently owns the land, which is zoned for residential use, but has been seeking to change it to industrial zoning as part of a push to modernize and expand its facilities.

On Thursday, Zeeland's Planning Commission voted to approve both rezoning applications.

The next step in the process is approval from City Council. They are set to meet next at the Howard Miller Public Library on July 21.

