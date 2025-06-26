Mead Johnson rezoning request gets preliminary approval from Zeeland Planning Commission

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Zeeland Planning Commission granted preliminary approval Wednesday to Mead Johnson's request to rezone two parcels on E. Main Avenue from residential to industrial. If fully approved, this decision might displace current renters, including Josh DeJong and his family, who have lived in the townhouses for a year.

"This community means everything. That's why we chose to raise our kids, to move back from Denver to start a family. We have three kids. They attend Zeeland schools. My wife and I, we attended Zeeland schools. I grew up Zeeland," said DeJong.

Following the special planning commission meeting Wednesday, DeJong expressed disappointment over the decision. "It's unfair that all of the residents' voices were not heard. Industrial influence played a big role, I feel."

Kalli Cory/FOX 17 Josh DeJong

Citing the corporation's contributions to the community for the past century, the commission gave preliminary approval to Mead Johnson's application for sites at 633 and 605 East Main Avenue.

Final approval from the Planning Commission is required before consideration by the City Council. If passed, DeJong and his family would have to find a new residence.

"I don't know what the next steps are, but it's also a little scary. We're going to have to find a new place in less than six months now," DeJong said.

The rezoning application is all a part of Mead Johnson's plans to modernize its facilities.

The company released a statement to FOX 17, reading:

"The Planning Commission’s vote in favor of Mead Johnson’s rezoning application is an important milestone to enable essential upgrades to our facility and reflects an appreciation for the vital work our nearly 500 local employees do to provide high-quality nutrition for infants. It also reflects the confidence Zeeland leaders have in Mead Johnson to deliver the many benefits outlined in our modernization plan, and in continuing to operate as a trusted member of our community.



We thank the Zeeland Planning Commission for their thorough review and thoughtful consideration and look forward to their vote in favor of final approval and the same from the City Council. To the community of Zeeland, which we’ve called home for more than 100 years: thank you for your trust. We are proud to continue investing in this community, and we pledge to honor the confidence you have placed in us. "

Despite the uncertainty, DeJong said the city of Zeeland will always have a special place in his heart.

"We still have an awesome town with places to worship, schools for kids to attend, and parks. It's a beautiful place. We still love it," he said.

Mead Johnson rezoning request gets preliminary approval from Zeeland Planning Commission

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube