Zeeland City Council approves Sunday alcohol sales

ZEELAND, Mich. — For the first time in the city’s history, Zeeland residents will be able to buy, and businesses can sell, alcohol on Sundays.

In a 6-1 vote Monday night, Zeeland City Council overturned a decades-old ban on Sunday alcohol sales, updating the city’s alcohol ordinance.

“It was certainly a thoughtful conversation amongst City Council. We’ve been looking at it for a number of months,” City Manager Tim Klunder said.

The issue gained traction earlier this year, spurred by interest from The Gritzmaker, a downtown restaurant. Owner Mike Gritzmaker previously told FOX 17 that Sunday sales at the business’s other location account for 20% of weekly revenue.

“There was one [business] in particular that felt it would be an economic benefit for them to have the ability to offer alcoholic beverages on a Sunday,” Klunder said.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Zeeland City Manager Tim Klunder

While many favored the change, some residents voiced opposition. One speaker at Monday night’s meeting pleaded with council members to vote against the measure.

Council members also updated the city’s social district policy, ratifying the inclusion of designated parks for alcohol consumption.

“It’s really providing our businesses with those opportunities,” Klunder said. “Whether they choose to do it or not is going to be their individual choice.”

