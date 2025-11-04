ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland City Council voted 6-1 in a preliminary decision Monday night to approve Sunday alcohol sales within city limits, signaling a potential end to the longstanding ban.

The proposal, which has divided residents, was introduced earlier this year after the city surveyed local restaurants about their interest in serving alcohol on Sundays. Currently, such sales are not permitted.

During the public hearing portion of October 20's city council meeting, some community members expressed concern over the potential change, questioning its impact on the city's values.

Zeeland City Council moves closer to allowing Sunday alcohol sales

Others voiced support for allowing families to dine out after church on Sundays and for special events in city parks.

“We do it at the other business we have in the Grand Rapids area and it does improve revenue, and helps with the community out there too," said Mike Gritzmaker on Monday.

Gritzmaker, part owner of The Gritzmaker in downtown Zeeland, has expressed interest in allowing Sunday alcohol sales since approached by the city.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

He added, "People want to get out of church and come have something to eat, maybe a quick cocktail or whatnot. I think it just gives them a little bit more incentive to come to Zeeland instead of go to Holland or Saugatuck or the other surrounding areas.”

City Council also preliminarily approved updates to the city’s social district policy, formalizing the inclusion of designated parks for alcohol consumption.

A final vote on the measure is will happen at the next Zeeland City Council meeting on November 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube