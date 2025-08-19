HOLLAND, Mich. — The Zeeland City Council is exploring the possibility of allowing alcohol sales on Sundays. During a work study session on Monday night, the council granted city administration approval to draft an ordinance aimed at facilitating these sales.

After remaining a dry community for nearly 100 years, the city changed its long-standing policy in 2006.

"Passed by about 40 votes. It wasn't a lot of votes, but it did get approved," said Zeeland City Manager, Tim Klunder on Monday. "The first liquor license was issued in 2007 and that was Vitale's."

Klunder said it's something City Council has approached very deliberately in the past.

Zeeland City Council discusses possibility of lifting Sunday alcohol sales ban

"People would say it's been a nice option for the community, and it's been amended over the years, but very cautiously by City Council. They're not quick to make an amendment around it, and so they'll take information, just like they're doing now with Sunday alcohol sales," Klunder said.

Currently, the sale of alcohol is permitted every day of the week, except Sunday.

"We do a strategic plan every year where City Council sits down in January with our management leadership team develops a list of goals for each year and beyond," Klunder explained. "In this particular year, there was a decision that was, again, to look at Sunday alcohol sales, if that's something businesses in our downtown would be interested."

Local business owner Scott Ingersoll expressed significant interest in Sunday sales.

"People want to come out and watch their Sunday football. And you know, families get together, don't want to cook after church. They want to come out and have brunch somewhere," Ingersoll said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

As the co-owner of The Gritzmaker, he highlighted the potential benefits.

"Being closed on Sundays, we kind of push the envelope and break even. So having that additional revenue, you know, that additional 20% will be key and for us to be able to continue to grow and build and create more jobs for people," added Ingersoll.

During the meeting, council members discussed the implications of changing the law.

"My experience, at my place of work, Sunday alcohol sales, it's not a big deal. So part of me says, 'Let's just rip the band aid off and be done with it', or we can come back and revisit another four years from now," said council member Glenn Kass.

Council member Sally Gruppen said, "I'm not driving it in any direction. I just want to do what's right for the community and how they feel... there’s a lot of comments out there still that want to keep our Sundays the way they are, as we committed."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

When asked on his thoughts regarding Sunday alcohol sales, Zeeland Police Chief Time Jungel said, "Whatever city council's appetite and the community's appetite is for Sunday sales, the police department will be more than willing and able to handle whatever that is."

The council agreed to move forward with drafting the ordinance.

"I can work with Attorney Donkersloot to bring a marked up ordinance with the changes that include PM only sales for on and off premises, and then in a separate memo, I can bring you the options that are available for the social district, whether that's changing the boundary, altering the time, or not including something at all," said Zeeland Marketing Director, Abby DeRoo to City Council.

Next steps will involve further discussion on the ordinance and potentially a public hearing to gather community feedback.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube