Zeeland restaurant says Sunday alcohol sales would help business

HOLLAND, Mich. — After nearly a century as a dry community, Zeeland changed its alcohol sales policy in 2006, allowing sales six days a week but prohibiting them on Sundays. With businesses like the Gritzmaker Social House expressing interest in Sunday alcohol sales, that policy may soon change. On Monday, city council authorized administration to draft an ordinance for Sunday alcohol sales.

Gritzmaker Social House at 120 E Main Ave. is advocating for the change, particularly with the return of the upcoming football season.

"Everywhere is little slower in the summer, because people want to get to the beach and go to their cabins, be in a boat, things like that," said part-owner Mike Gritzmaker on Thursday. "We're excited to come into our busy season here in the next couple weeks."

Owned by Gritzmaker, Scott Ingersoll, and Linda Forrester, the trio opened up the business just over a year ago.

"It started off a little rough, because the road out here was closed for the whole summer last year. So, not a lot of people knew we were around," Gritzmaker explained.

Business has since picked up, but Gritzmaker noticed the community was lacking when it came to open restaurants on Sundays.

"Football, especially coming up, Lions, everybody wants to watch it. From talking to a lot of people, they go to Holland or they go to Jenison or Hudsonville or Saugatauk to watch those things, where they could just come right here and be a lot closer to home and have revenue coming in for the city," added Gritzmaker.

Ingersoll also owns the Mill Creek Tavern in Comstock Park, which unlike the Gritzmaker, is open on Sundays.

"It does affect the revenue stream. Like, out of one of our other locations, it's a big like, 20% of our week are Sundays," Gritzmaker said. “We do want to have a little bit of growth going and a little bit more revenue so we can get some more things going.”

It's why Gritzmaker and his partners said yes when the city asked if their business would be interested in selling alcohol on Sundays.

During a work study session on Monday night, city council members expressed openness to the proposal, with some wanting to ensure the decision aligns with community interests.

“We just want to be a part of the community to help out with any way we can and serve, you know, good food and have good service and have people come back," Gritzmaker said.

