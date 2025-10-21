Alcohol on Sunday? Zeeland holds public hearing on proposed amendment and social district park rules

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland City Council held a public hearing Monday night to gather community feedback on proposed changes to local alcohol ordinances, including the potential legalization of Sunday alcohol sales and adjustments to the city’s social district regulations.

The ordinance amendment would allow on-premises and off-premises establishments to sell alcohol on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., in accordance with state law.

The proposal also permits alcohol possession and consumption in certain city parks, such as Elm Street Park and Vande Luyster Square Park, if the beverages are purchased from social district license holders and all guidelines are followed.

During the meeting, residents voiced differing opinions. Some spoke against the change, citing concerns about the community’s values.

"I would just tell you that I oppose alcohol sales period. I believe that that is not the right thing for our community to do, but we have it, and now we want to do it on Sunday," exclaimed one neighbor.

Another resident, representing North Street Christian Reformed Church, questioned whether financial benefits should outweigh “the moral fiber of the city.”

Mike Gritzmaker, part-owner of Gritzmaker Social House, previously noted that Sundays represent a significant portion of weekly business, accounting for up to 20% of revenue at other locations.

One resident supported families being able to enjoy brunch and attend events in parks on Sundays.

"I think that, like with the Peddlers' Market, having alcohol sales in that area, there's nothing wrong with that," said one neighbor.

The discussion included proposed updates to the city’s social district policy. The district, which expanded in 2023, now includes Elm Street Park, parts of Vande Luyster Square, and the Splash Pad.

The new ordinance language would formalize the inclusion of these parks for alcohol consumption during district hours, with the Splash Pad remaining available for special City Council-approved events.

According to City Manager Tim Klunder, the proposed amendments will likely appear on the council’s November 3 agenda for consideration.

City Council will decide whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales and update park ordinances to permit regulated consumption within designated social district boundaries.

