Zeeland City Council approves Mead Johnson's rezoning request

ZEELAND, Mich. — Mead Johnson, a manufacturer of infant formula, is one step closer to modernizing its facilities after the Zeeland City Council approved its request to rezone two residential parcels to industrial on Monday night. The two parcels, located at 605 and 633 East Main Avenue, are currently inhabited by local residents.

The decision to rezone the land is seen as a factor in shaping Zeeland's future. However, the proposal has faced opposition from some residents concerned about implications for their housing.

"This proposal is especially difficult to understand as it would require demolishing recently built occupied townhomes, the very kind of housing the master plan calls for more of," said Thomas Humbert, one of two public commentators during the meeting.

Humbert also expressed concerns about traffic, stating, "The increase in cars and trucks gunning it out of that parking lot during shift changes has already been destructive, disruptive to my family's peace, safety, and daily rhythm."

The Zeeland Planning Commission approved the rezoning application earlier this month, citing the manufacturer’s significant role in the city's economic growth.

Mead Johnson sent this statement to FOX 17:

“We are grateful that the City of Zeeland has supported Mead Johnson in our mission to feed babies all over the world for more than a century. Tonight’s City Council vote in favor of our rezoning application will enable essential upgrades to our facility and support the vital work of our nearly 500 local employees to provide high-quality nutrition for infants. Just as importantly, this vote reflects the confidence that Zeeland leaders have in Mead Johnson to deliver the many benefits to the community outlined in our modernization plan.” Mead Johnson

Residents like Humbert are hopeful that the city will prioritize neighborhood protections as plans move forward.

"Please make sure what follows respects and protects the families who already live here. Keep our zoning honest, preserve the character of our neighborhoods and protect the Zeeland that we all chose to call home," he urged.

