A manufacturer's rezoning request would displace some Zeeland residents; here's the argument for and against

ZEELAND, Mich. — Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition, an infant formula manufacturer operational in Zeeland since 1924, has submitted a rezoning application for two parcels on East Main Avenue, hoping to transition the sites from residential to industrial. The application is a part of the company's plans to modernize their facilities.

The proposal was discussed in a special planning commission meeting Thursday night at the Howard Miller Public Library in Zeeland, drawing significant public interest and concern.

If approved, the rezoning would affect 605 and 633 East Main Avenue, which currently house a single-family dwelling and eight town-homes.

"We've been asked whether rezoning is needed to achieve our modernization goals. The answer is yes. If our rezoning request is denied, we will be unable to make these investments in Zeeland and will be forced to take them elsewhere," said Justin Griner, a Mead Johnson representative. "We want to be in Zeeland."

Supporters highlighted that the area is already predominantly industrial and Mead Johnson’s significant role in local economic growth.

"At this time, there are approximately 450 or maybe more, people employed in Zeeland at an average entry wage of around $63,000. They are the Zeeland BPW's second largest customer for water, and are in the top five users of electricity in our service area," said longtime Zeeland resident, Ann Query.

Several Mead Johnson employees also made their voices heard.

"A yes vote will set Mead Johnson as a key driver in economic growth, innovation, and development in the city," said one employee.

However, the proposal was met with opposition from residents, including a community group dubbed Neighborhood First. They're worried about the displacement of families and the implications of increased industrial activity in the area.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

"The neighborhood on East Main Avenue is a thriving neighborhood. The properties that Mead Johnson either purchased or is attempting to purchase have been owned by the residents for decades. These are not vacant lots. These are not run down properties," said community member, Ryan Gamby. "Sacrificing residential properties for industrial is not in Zeeland’s best interest."

"Progress shouldn't come at the expense of working residents who are doing their best to remain stable and self sufficient," said one man currently living in one of the potentially affected town-homes.

Concerns expressed by residents also included potential increases in noise, traffic, and odors that might arise from the industrial expansion.

"Changing residential to industrial would introduce heavy traffic, noise, lighting and other activity that even for residents not directly adjacent, would be felt throughout the area," said another resident.

Mead Johnson representatives assured the public that engineers and scientists are working to address these issues, aiming to mitigate the impact of their proposed development.

They issued this statement.

“As a long-time member of the Zeeland community, Mead Johnson was excited to discuss our rezoning application with the Planning Commission, and pleased to have so many members of the community attend and speak in support of the project. We have worked closely with the community to listen and thoughtfully address their feedback, which was reflected in our presentation tonight.



There is no option to cut corners when it comes to feeding America’s infants, many of whom use formula as their sole source of nutrition. These facility upgrades will not only benefit the community, but are essential in maintaining Mead Johnson’s high-quality and safety standards, as well as meeting U.S. FDA regulations. We are committed to making this necessary investment in Zeeland, allowing us to preserve and increase jobs in the community we have called home for more than 100 years.



Two things are certain: We have no interest in moving operations out of Zeeland, and we must modernize our equipment and technology while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of our infant nutrition products. We are proud to build on more than a century of Mead Johnson’s legacy in Zeeland, and excited to move forward together on this next chapter of growth.” Mead Johnson

Following public comments, the Zeeland Planning Commission motioned to table the vote on the zoning application, with details to be announced on the city's website at a later date.

A manufacturer's rezoning request would displace some Zeeland residents; here's the argument for and against

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube