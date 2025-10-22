Mother admits to killing teen son in tearful courtroom plea

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland mother charged with killing her 17-year-old son admitted in court on Wednesday she ended his life in February.

Katie Lee appeared in Ottawa County District Court, ready to enter a guilty plea in the death of her son Austin Pikaart on February 21. The 40-year-old told dispatchers her son asked her to kill him before he turned 18 on February 22.

In a tearful admission, Lee told the judge she drugged Austin, sliced his wrist and throat, ultimately killing him.

Before Austin died from his injuries, Lee called 911, saying she couldn't get her son to stop breathing, according to court records. She also claimed the two of them tried to overdose on medication earlier that day.

Court TV Katie Lee sits during a plea hearing on October 22, 2025.

When officers arrived at the unit in the Bay Pointe Apartments off 16th Street, they were confronted by Lee holding a knife. Officers said Lee appeared ready to attack them.

Despite being tased, Lee held onto the blade for a moment longer before throwing it into the hallway, according to investigators. When she tried to pick it up, she was arrested.

Originally charged with open murder and resisting an officer, Lee took a plea deal with an additional charge. Along with admitting to second degree murder and resisting an officer, she also pleaded guilty to a count of torture.

In return for her plea, the prosecutor's office agreed to a sentencing guideline of a minimum 60 years in prison with a maximum of 90 years.

Lee and her attorney both told the judge she did not intend to pursue an insanity defense in the case. She had been evaluated for competency after being charged.

The judge also questioned Lee on if she was satisfied with the work of her defense attorney.

"Yes," said Lee.

Once the judge was assured of her stance, he accepted the plea.

Sentencing for Lee is set for January 19, 2025.

