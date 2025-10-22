Today is a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert Day

Today, Wednesday October 22, is a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert Day. It's because today will be breezy, cold, blustery, and wet through the day. While we're not looking for severe weather, there may be some moderate to brief heavy downpours with small hail or graupel...similar to Tuesday. High temepratures today will only be in the upper 40s to near 50.

This day will certainly be disruptive to those that need to work outside. Plan accordingly! Similar weather is anticipated on Thursday with an improvement likely on Friday.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

