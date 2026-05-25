Weather Ready Alert this morning: Dense fog advisory

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for all of West Michigan until 11 A.M. this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 A.M. for areas of dense fog. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less across the area. Make sure to allow extra travel time this morning. Once the fog lifts, we expect mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs will reach 80 degrees.
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