Clock and furniture maker Howard Miller shutting down after 100 years

ZEELAND, Mich. — As the clock turns to a century of business, Zeeland-based Howard Miller announced it is winding down its operations.

The clock and home furniture maker will end production by the end of 2025, with sales of its remaining inventory stretching into 2026.

The family-owned business employs just under 200 people at facilities in Zeeland, Traverse City, and two locations in North Carolina. Employees were informed of the decision to shut down the business on Wednesday, according to the company. Howard Miller will provide severance packages and support for job placement.

President and CEO Howard J. "Buzz" Miller said struggling sales, increasing costs tied to tariffs, and loss of key suppliers were factors in the decision.

"Furniture sales are closely linked to the health of the housing market, which is struggling," said Miller in a release. "Our hopes for a market recovery early in the year were quickly dashed as tariffs rattled the supply chain, sparked recession fears and pushed mortgage rates higher. The furniture industry continues to shed jobs and announce plant closings."

Miller said the company had pursued a buyer to keep the company afloat, but could not find an interested buyer. While the business continues its closure, it remains open to offers from an interested buyer.

The Howard Miller Foundation, a separate nonprofit created as a philanthropic arm of the company, will remain active past the business's closure.

A history etched in time

Howard Miller started in 1926. Founded by the son of Herman Miller, the company first made wall and mantel clocks.

During World War II it produced covers for anti-aircraft guns on planes built by the Ford Motor Company.

In the 1960's Howard Miller began building grandfather clocks, which the company became known for.

Howard Miller purchased several other companies over the years to grow into the furniture business, including Hekman Furniture Company in 1983, Kieninger in 1993, and Woodmark Upholstery in 1994.

Howard Miller earned many design awards, including two international awards by the American Institute of Interior Designs.

Read President and CEO Howard J. "Buzz" Miller's full statement below

“We are incredibly disappointed to have reached this point in our journey. For nearly a century, we have manufactured clocks, custom cabinets and other furniture designed to enhance the lives of our customers at home. We’ve been blessed with an incredible workforce of skilled craftspeople and professionals who enabled our company to grow and prosper for decades.



“But in recent years, a convergence of market influences beyond our control brought us to this point. Furniture sales are closely linked to the health of the housing market, which is struggling. Our hopes for a market recovery early in the year were quickly dashed as tariffs rattled the supply chain, sparked recession fears and pushed mortgage rates higher. The furniture industry continues to shed jobs and announce plant closings.



“This has been compounded by inflation and rising interest rates. Our business has been directly impacted by tariffs that have increased the cost of essential components unavailable domestically and driven specialty suppliers out of business, making it unsustainable for us to continue our operations.



“We are deeply grateful to our talented team, our committed distributors and our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. We will complete orders currently in process with the intent of winding down manufacturing operations and then remaining open and available into next year as the finished goods of clocks and furniture are sold through the company’s various distribution channels.” Howard J. "Buzz" Miller

