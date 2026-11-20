ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Zeeland Township leaders updated residents Thursday on two fronts in the fight over RWE’s proposed Silver Maple Solar project: the state review is moving forward again, while the township’s separate challenge to Public Act 233 is back in local court.

WATCH: Zeeland Township lays out next steps in Silver Maple Solar fight as state review restarts

Zeeland Township lays out next steps in Silver Maple Solar fight as state review restarts

The proposed 200-megawatt project would cover roughly 1,900 acres across Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

The community update came the same day a new prehearing conference was held in RWE’s case before the Michigan Public Service Commission. An administrative law judge approved a new schedule for the case, restarting a process that had previously been paused.

Zeeland Township attorney Dave Eberle walked residents through what happens next.

“The review of an application takes place in the context of what is called a contested case,” Eberle said. “A contested case looks very similar to a traditional civil lawsuit.”

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Federal judge sends Zeeland Township's Silver Maple Solar lawsuit back to local court

In practical terms, Zeeland Township has a formal seat in that process as an intervenor. That allows the township to request information from RWE, present evidence and legal arguments and challenge evidence presented by other parties.

Eberle said the township and MPSC staff have already submitted discovery requests to RWE.

A technical conference is expected in about four weeks, giving the parties an opportunity to ask RWE questions about the project.

After that, the case is expected to move through written testimony, potential cross-examination and legal briefs. An administrative law judge will eventually make a recommendation to the three-member Michigan Public Service Commission.

The commission will ultimately decide whether to approve RWE’s requested siting certificate, deny it or approve it with conditions.

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What could influence the state’s decision

Eberle told residents one challenge for opponents is that the MPSC cannot base its decision on every concern raised about Silver Maple.

State law identifies factors regulators are expected to consider, including whether other locations were considered, how the project would affect surrounding land, its public benefits and certain environmental impacts.

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“There are a lot of things regarding this project that are important to individuals, are important to the community, but they’re not going to be important to the MPSC,” Eberle said.

Eberle encouraged residents who submit public comments to connect their concerns to the factors state regulators are required to consider.

Members of the public do not have to be formal parties in the case to submit comments to the MPSC.

Eberle also said the commission can impose conditions if it approves the project, including requirements related to vegetation, pollinator standards or community improvements.

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Public Act 233 lawsuit back in Ottawa County court

While the MPSC considers RWE’s application, Zeeland Township is also continuing its separate lawsuit challenging Public Act 233.

The law created the state approval pathway RWE is using for Silver Maple. Zeeland Township argues, among other claims, that Public Act 233 improperly interferes with its authority over local rights-of-way and its ability to require authorization from a public utility operating within the township.

The township initially filed the case in Ottawa County Circuit Court. RWE later moved it to federal court, but a federal judge recently granted Zeeland Township’s request to return it to state court.

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Eberle said there are currently no new court dates set in the case.

The federal ruling did not determine whether Public Act 233 violates the Michigan Constitution. Instead, the decision returned Zeeland Township’s underlying challenge to Ottawa County Circuit Court.

That means the dispute is now moving along two separate tracks: RWE is seeking state approval for Silver Maple before the MPSC while Zeeland Township challenges Public Act 233 in local court.

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Township leaders remain opposed to current proposal

New Zeeland Township Supervisor Dan Kerkstra told residents the township intends to continue fighting Silver Maple as currently proposed.

“We as the township are doing absolutely everything we can in regards to this project,” Kerkstra said.

Kerkstra said township leaders believe a development of Silver Maple’s size and location is inconsistent with the community’s zoning, master plan and agricultural character.

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Interim Manager Howard Fink emphasized that the township’s position should not be interpreted as a blanket rejection of solar energy.

“We are not saying we oppose solar energy,” Fink said. “That’s not what this is about. It’s about a 1,900-acre solar industrial development that’s plopped down in the middle of our agricultural community, and it does not fit with our land use. It does not fit with our zoning, and most importantly, it doesn’t fit with what the community desires.”

Township leaders also pointed residents to the “Your Township. Your Voice.” initiative, created to provide updates on Silver Maple and collect questions and comments from residents.

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Board unable to agree on deputy interim superintendent

The Silver Maple community update followed a separate special township board meeting Thursday evening focused on who should temporarily take on administrative duties while Interim Manager Howard Fink is on leave for a medical procedure.

Board members considered creating a deputy interim superintendent position, with discussion focusing largely on Township Clerk Brian VanDussen and newly elected Township Supervisor Dan Kerkstra.

The board first considered appointing VanDussen to the temporary position at $1,200 per week. VanDussen was excused from voting on his own potential appointment, and the motion failed.

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A second motion sought to appoint Kerkstra to the position at the same weekly compensation. Kerkstra recused himself from that vote, and that motion also failed.

After the two unsuccessful votes, board members discussed whether additional time was needed to reach broader agreement rather than continuing to put forward names during the meeting.

No deputy interim superintendent was selected Thursday. Board members indicated the issue could return at a future meeting.

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