ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Zeeland Township's legal challenge connected to the proposed Silver Maple Solar project is heading back to Ottawa County Circuit Court after a federal judge granted the township's request to return the case to state court.

WATCH: Federal judge sends Zeeland Township lawsuit over RWE solar project back to local court

Federal judge sends Zeeland Township's Silver Maple Solar lawsuit back to local court

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney issued the order in the township's lawsuit against Silver Maple PV LLC and other defendants connected to RWE. The township's case challenges the constitutionality of Public Act 233 under the Michigan Constitution.

Public Act 233, enacted in 2023, changed how large renewable energy projects can be approved in Michigan, including allowing qualifying developers to bring projects before the Michigan Public Service Commission.

RWE's proposed Silver Maple Solar project would span more than 1,900 acres of agricultural land in Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

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Why the case is returning to state court

Zeeland Township originally filed its lawsuit in Ottawa County Circuit Court in July. The case was later moved to federal court, where the township asked to have it returned to Michigan's court system.

Maloney concluded the federal court had jurisdiction over the case but declined to exercise that jurisdiction, finding the dispute raises questions of Michigan law that are more appropriately addressed by Michigan courts.

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“This action is about the relationship between the state and local governments and contains only questions of state law,” Maloney wrote. “This action is certainly more appropriately considered in state court.”

Maloney also noted that Public Act 233 is relatively new and that related legal questions remain before Michigan courts.

Importantly, the ruling does not determine whether Public Act 233 violates the Michigan Constitution. Instead, it determines where Zeeland Charter Township's challenge will be heard. The lawsuit now returns to Ottawa County Circuit Court.

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Silver Maple application remains before state regulators

The lawsuit is separate from RWE's efforts to obtain state approval for Silver Maple Solar.

RWE initially sought approval for the project through the Michigan Public Service Commission. Its first application was later withdrawn, and the company filed a new application in September.

Zeeland Charter Township is participating in the MPSC proceeding while separately pursuing its constitutional challenge to Public Act 233.

The proposed Silver Maple Solar project still needs approval through the state regulatory process before it can move forward.

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Zeeland Township plans community update

Zeeland Charter Township will host a community update Thursday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Zeeland Township Office.

Township leaders plan to use the meeting to bring residents up to speed on both fronts of the Silver Maple dispute: the ongoing MPSC review and the township's legal challenge to Public Act 233.

Officials will also outline the next steps in each process and address frequently submitted questions from residents. There are no plans for a live question-and-answer session.

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Residents can submit questions ahead of the meeting through the township's “Your Township. Your Voice.” initiative.

FOX 17 plans to attend the Thursday meeting and continue following developments in both the state regulatory proceeding and the township's lawsuit.

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