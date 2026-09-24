ZEELAND, Mich. — RWE Americas has refiled its application with the Michigan Public Service Commission for the Silver Maple Solar Farm, a $300 million, 200-megawatt project proposed across 1,900 acres of agricultural-zoned land in Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

WATCH: Silver Maple Solar Farm application refiled with Michigan regulators amid dueling lawsuits

Silver Maple Solar Farm application refiled with Michigan regulators amid dueling lawsuits

The company withdrew its initial application before refiling with the MPSC. The refiling came after two public meetings hosted by RWE Americas, following a change in a recent court case. Ottawa County has also been added to the application as an affected local government, in addition to Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

RWE Americas spokesperson John Lamontagne stated the refiling.

"RWE remains committed to the Silver Maple project. We have completed the required outreach and refiled our application with the MPSC. Silver Maple represents a significant investment in Michigan — creating construction jobs, generating local tax revenue, providing income for participating landowners, and helping meet the state's growing demand for reliable, domestically produced energy. RWE is committed to responsibly developing the project and engaging with the local community." John Lamontagne, RWE

The refiling triggered a state law requirement that Zeeland Township receive $50,000 in intervenor funds, intended to assist with the township's legal costs.

The refiling also comes as RWE faces two active lawsuits connected to the project.

PRIOR COVERAGE: RWE faces pushback at Silver Maple Solar Farm public meeting held in Zeeland Township

RWE faces pushback at Silver Maple Solar Farm public meeting held in Zeeland Township

RWE sued multiple members of the Smallegan family in Zeeland Township, claiming they violated a lease agreement and continued to block access to property that makes up roughly 30 percent of the land the solar farm would occupy. The Smallegan family's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, which RWE opposed. A judge denied the motion, and a bench trial is set for Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Zeeland Township also filed a lawsuit against RWE Americas, arguing that a state law removing local oversight of energy developments is unconstitutional. RWE subsequently filed a notice of removal from Ottawa County Circuit Court, transferring the case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Zeeland Township has since filed to return the case to local courts.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Township approves new data center and energy facility moratorium to protect local planning

Zeeland Township approves new data center and energy facility moratorium to protect local planning

Zeeland Township Supervisor Kerri Bosma addressed the legal fight in a statement on social media.

Zeeland Charter Township Receives Notice of Withdraw of RWE, Silver Maple PV LLC Solar Farm's original application and the same day they refiled under the same Docket Number U-22071



ZEELAND, Mich, September 18, 2026 — Zeeland Charter Township Receives Notice of Withdraw of Silver Maple PV LLC Solar Farm's original application in addition to the withdraw today they also refiled at the MPSC under the same Dockett Number U-22071.



Backed by very strong resident sentiments, the Zeeland Township Board has unanimously opposed the proposed project. The Township will continue to participate in the MPSC process to contend for a rejection of the project.



RWE previously filed an application with the MPSC for the proposed 200-megawatt solar production project, which spans nearly 2,000-acres across Zeeland and Jamestown Townships.



“Zeeland Charter Township will continue to stand and fight for our community. The people who live here deserve a meaningful voice in this decision. Local decision-making matters and we are going to continue advocating for our residents." said Zeeland Township Supervisor Kerri Bosma. Zeeland Township Supervisor Kerri Bosma

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