Hazy skies: is West Michigan setting up for another smokey summer?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada has led to significant air quality concerns in West Michigan, with residents advised to take precautions, depending on the severity.

In Manitoba, a Canadian province which sits north of North Dakota and Minnesota, thousands of people have been evacuated, and the province is under a state of emergency, according to reports from the CBC.

The effects of this wildfire smoke have reached as far south as Grand Rapids and the I-96 corridor east to Detroit. Smoke began affecting West Michigan last Friday, and conditions have been fluctuating since then. However, as of Thursday morning, the haze has begun to improve, though air quality remains poor in some areas.

In an interview with Jim Haywood, a senior meteorologist from Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, we asked whether residents should expect a continuation of smoky skies this summer. He said, "Oh, I sure hope not. We saw that last June. We were hoping that that was a one and done... doesn’t seem to be the case." He noted that computer models indicate another batch of smoke could arrive later this weekend, driven by ongoing fires in Canada.

Haywood explained that while wildfire smoke from Canada and Western U.S. has always been present, though some fires are currently only 800 miles away, and the smoke doesn't have enough time or distance to rise as high in the atmosphere as it typically does.

The American Lung Association warns that wildfire smoke is a toxic mixture of pollutants, including fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. It can worsen asthma symptoms.

The state health department has urged Michiganders to monitor local air quality and adjust physical activity accordingly.

Haywood advised residents, “Believe your eyes, believe your nose. If you look outside and it's kind of hazy, and you go outside and it smells kind of funky, trust your eyes and your nose."

Masked protection is also a concern. The American Lung Association states that normal dust masks are not effective against the smaller, more dangerous particles from wildfire smoke. N-95 masks can filter out these particles, but they may not fit well for everyone.

Residents are encouraged to keep car windows rolled up, home windows closed, and to use air conditioning or central fans to help filter air inside their homes. Additionally, exercising outdoors should be avoided during periods of poor air quality.

As the wildfire situation evolves in Canada, West Michigan residents are advised to stay informed about the air quality conditions and take necessary precautions to protect their health.

The American Lung Association has valuable information on planning for wildfire smoke.

You can sign up for air quality notifications that will send alerts. EGLE recommends this site.

