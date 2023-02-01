How to vet animal rescues before adoption

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mariah Klocke is the Medical Director for Hearts of Hope, a Grand Rapids dog rescue that helps dogs find forever homes. She was heartbroken when she heard about the nearly 80 dogs found in poor living conditions at a Norton Shores home, especially since her dog was in a similar situation.

“It's kind of appalling to be honest, I know that there was probably a good intention on why the rescue had started, but it's really sad that they weren't able to reach out for help,” said Klocke.

Her dog, Daisy, was in rough shape when Klocke met her. Hit by a car, Daisy's leg was fractured and ultimately had to be amputated.

At the time, Klocke was a vet tech at a different hospital, but decided to adopt Daisy through Hearts of Hope. She says she felt confident about her decision.

“We knew that they were reputable because of the care that they were constantly seeking out for the dogs, they went above and beyond for the care of the dogs and put them first over any circumstances,” explained Klocke.

She says for others who are looking to adopt, there are some important things to look out for, like vaccine records, a rabies certificate, microchip information, a certificate for spaying and neutering and proof that it did happen. She adds, any medical records for any illnesses that had taken place in the care of the foster is also important.

Some red flags include a lack of response or willingness to coordinate a date.

Carri Shipaila is the President and Founder of LuvnPupz animal rescue. She says, they make sure their animals are good and healthy before giving them away.

“So the purpose of us, you know, we bring them in, we get them healthy, we get them vaccinated, we get all their vetting going, and that's what we should be doing. Then we send them to fosters, fosters are working on, if it's a puppy potty training, they're working on, you know, going out towards getting along with their dogs,” explained Shipaila.

She says, there are a few questions you should ask to see if the rescue you’re choosing is trustworthy.

“Are you meeting their foster families? Are they calling your vet references, your personal references? Are they doing a home check? Are they requiring the dogs to meet your personal dog and the dog that you're looking to adopt before they just hand over the dog?” said Shipaila.

She adds, if you’re fostering or rescuing animals yourself, you should think about their well being and safety first.

“Don't take in any more than you can handle, learn to say no,” said Shipaila.

