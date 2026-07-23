New Veterans Service Office adds to Ionia Free Fair Veterans Day event

IONIA, Mich. — For one morning, the spotlight at the Ionia Free Fair wasn't on the rides or attractions, it was on the veterans.

The fair's annual Veterans Day ceremony brought together local veterans, community members, and supporters to recognize those who served in the nation's armed forces.

WATCH: New Veterans Service Office adds more meaning to Ionia Free Fair Veterans Day event

New Veterans Service Office adds more meaning to Ionia Free Fair Veterans Day event

Among those honored was 96-year-old Korean War veteran John Erickson.

Erickson served in the U.S. Army for five years, 10 months and 26 days as a machine gunner during the Korean War. He retired as an Army corporal after being wounded by a hand grenade in combat, an injury that earned him a Purple Heart.

PAIGE MEYER. Korean War Veteran John Erickson.



"Freedom isn't free, that's for sure," Erickson said.

After growing up on a farm in Alto, Erickson settled in Lowell with his wife after returning home from service. Decades after his time served, he still looks forward to attending Veterans Day at the Ionia Free Fair.

One of his favorite parts of the event is connecting with fellow veterans and hearing stories from conflicts spanning generations.

"We had a guy that was from the Battle of the Bulge. I love to hear those kinds of stories. That's what you come here to listen to," Erickson said.

FOX 17'S LIVE COVERAGE LEADING UP TO THURSDAY'S EVENT:

FOX 17 previews Ionia Free Fair's Veterans Day

This year's celebration carried added significance for many veterans in Ionia County.

As FOX 17 previously reported, veterans in the county now have a Veterans Service Office for the first time in more than 20 years. Local leaders say the office will help connect veterans with benefits, services and resources that many may not know are available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ionia County opens first veterans service office in more than 25 years

Ionia County opens first veterans service office in more than 25 years

Kenneth Minier, commander of Ionia's VFW Post 12082, said one of the biggest barriers veterans face is simply knowing where to start.

"There's a fear of being over there and coming back,” Minier said.

"They don't know what to do because they never asked anybody.”

He believes having a local office will make it easier for veterans to get assistance close to home.

"I'm loving it. I've already helped a couple guys out," Minier said.

For Erickson, more than 70 years after serving in Korea, he says it is encouraging to see people still taking time to recognize veterans and their sacrifices.

When asked whether he feels celebrated as a veteran, Erickson didn't hesitate.

"Oh yes, yes I do," he said. "I feel celebrated."

For more information on upcoming events at the Ionia Free Fair, click here.

PAIGE MEYER.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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