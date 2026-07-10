Ionia County opens first veterans service office in more than 25 years

IONIA MICH. — For the first time in more than two decades, veterans in Ionia County won't have to travel far to get the help they need.

The county has been without a veterans service office since 1998, but County Administrator Chad Shaw says the new location will serve as a one-stop shop for those who served.

"It can help with anything or guide them in the right direction to get them what they need,” Shaw said, “It's everything in their life that they have questions on. It's here to help the veterans.”

The office will start out open one day each week, but county leaders have already applied for additional grant funding with the hope of expanding services in the future. Shaw says for many veterans, the biggest challenge is knowing where to turn in the first place.

"A lot of them don't know what the services are or where to get them," Shaw said.

Muir-Lyons VFW Post 4646 Commander Eric Calley knows firsthand how difficult the benefits process can be.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Thousands of Ionia County veterans set to gain local access to benefits

Thousands of Ionia County veterans set to gain local access to benefits

After two deployments to Iraq, Calley says getting the benefits he'd earned wasn't easy.

"Back then, Ionia County didn't have a Veterans Service Office. I had to go to Lansing to see a service officer and start the application process," Calley said.

After serving six years in the Air Force, Shaw also made the trip to Lansing.

"It's not easy because there's so many of them out there, you're calling one place, and they say no you have to go to this one so it gets confusing," Shaw said.

Starting Monday, Ionia County veterans will be able to get the care they need all in one spot.

"It gives them a lot easier access,” Shaw said, “If I had that opportunity when I got out, I would've been down here quite often.”

The Ionia County Veterans Service Office is located on the first floor of 101 W. Main St. It will be operational on Mondays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. starting July 13.

WXMI.

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