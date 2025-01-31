Woman's death in Grand River ruled a suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman who went into the Grand River late Saturday night likely went in with the intention of taking her life.

Her body was recovered Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids. One day later the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled her manner death to be a suicide.

Emergency crews first took to the water on January 25 around 10:30 p.m. when people reported a woman entered the river was swept away by fast-flowing water. Search efforts were hampered by extensive ice coverage on the Grand River.

WXMI A sheet of ice forms in the middle of the Grand River, reminding us of the dangers being on the ice can bring.

After a few days of slightly warmer weather, the ice on the river broke up more, giving search teams a greater area they could safely cover. Crews found the woman's body around 2 p.m. on January 30.

Because of the nature of the woman's death, FOX 17 will not be identifying her.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube