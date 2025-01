GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Fire Department says recovery efforts are underway, after a 25-year-old woman fell into the Grand River.

Officials tell FOX 17 they got a call around 12:50 AM early Sunday morning about the woman near Fulton Street.

FOX 17 Reporters were on the scene, and saw numerous fire and rescue vehicles parked in the area.

