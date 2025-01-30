Woman's body pulled from Grand River after days of searching

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman's body was pulled from the Grand River Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) continued their search after a woman reportedly went into the river and was swept downstream over the weekend.

Search efforts in the following days were hampered due to icy conditions but Thursday’s favorable weather allowed MSP’s Divers and Canine Unit to find a woman’s body at around 2 p.m., city officials explain.

“We are thankful for the partnership that we have with the Michigan State Police to share critical resources,” Fire Chief Brad Brown says.

State troopers and city officials extend their condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube