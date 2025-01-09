Woman sentenced for gun brought to Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of the gun that was taken to César E. Chávez Elementary School nearly two years ago was sentenced Thursday for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The unloaded gun was found in a student’s possession in May 2023. The student was 7 years old at the time. The incident marked the third time a gun was brought to a school within the district that year.

Two people were charged in connection to the incident: 32-year-old Aubrey Wilson and her fiancé, 29-year-old Chelsea Berkley. Wilson was charged with fourth-degree child abuse while Berkley was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilson was acquitted of the child abuse charge but was found guilty of lying to police, court records show.

Kent County officials tell FOX 17 Berkley was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 111 days served.

