Charges to be announced after gun seizure at César E. Chávez Elementary School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges are expected to be announced Tuesday after a gun was seized from a second grader at a Grand Rapids school nearly two weeks ago.

A handgun was found in a 7-year-old child’s possession at César E. Chávez Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

No threats were made, and the child did not have ammunition. The student in question was subsequently removed from school.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker are scheduled to announce charges Tuesday afternoon.

One week after the incident at César E. Chávez Elementary School, GRPS says a loaded gun was found inside a third grader’s backpack at Stocking Elementary School.

In total, four guns were seized at GRPS during the 2022–23 school year.

The recent gun seizures culminated in a district-wide ban on backpacks until further notice.

