Gun pulled from student at César E. Chávez Elementary School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) student was found with a handgun in their possession.

The incident occurred Wednesday at César E. Chávez Elementary School, according to school officials.

We’re told a student reported seeing the gun on another student, prompting staff members to take immediate action. They reportedly made contact with the student in question and found an unloaded weapon.

GRPS says the student did not have ammunition, nor did they issue threats.

The school district says they are partnering with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to determine who is responsible.

The student has since been removed from the school.

“This is a storyline that is repeating itself all over the country and in far too many cases it has resulted in catastrophic and deadly outcomes,” says Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “We will not sit by and wait for a tragedy like that to happen here.”

GRPS commends the student who reported the incident as well as its security team and GRPD for their quick actions.

We're told this is the third time a gun was taken from a GRPS student since the beginning of the 2022–23 school year.

A community safety and security forum is being planned for later this month.

Parents are urged to encourage their children to speak when they feel something is wrong. District employees stress the incident is an example of why safe gun storage is important.

