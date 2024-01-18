Mom of child who brought gun to César E. Chávez Elementary not guilty of child abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother whose child brought a handgun to César E. Chávez Elementary School last year was acquitted of fourth-degree child abuse.

This comes months after a 7-year-old brought a gun to school on May 3, 2023, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS). The gun was unloaded, and the student was removed from school.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office later announced charges against the mother, Aubrey Wilson, and her fiancé, Chelsea Berkley.

Wilson was found not guilty of fourth-degree child abuse Wednesday, court records show. However, she was found guilty of lying to police.

