Woman dies following suspected drunk driving crash on East Beltline

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 04, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person hurt in a suspected drunk driving crash has passed away.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirms a 32-year-old woman died following a two-car crash on East Beltline Avenue. The crash left another 3 people injured, including 1 person in critical condition.

The crash happened near Burton Street before 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with GRPD’s traffic unit by calling 616-456-4513. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

