Alcohol suspected in GR crash that left 4 hurt, 2 critical on East Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are hurt, two of them in critical condition after a crash in Grand Rapids Monday night.

The crash happened near Burton Street and Beltline Avenue before 8:15 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told a vehicle traveled south on Beltline when it hit another car.

Authorities suspect alcohol is a contributing factor.

Police say four people are in the hospital. Two of them sustained critical injuries in the crash.

The southbound lanes on East Beltline are closed for the time being, according to GRPD.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with GRPD’s traffic unit by calling 616-456-4513. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube