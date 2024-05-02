GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A passionate pool of Grand Rapids community members made their voices heard inside the Ryerson Library Auditorium Thursday, expressing their frustration over the Mobile GR Commission's proposed change to its Residential Parking Permit Program.

“We didn’t ask for this," said the first of 35 people who stepped up to the podium.

FOX 17

“You’re going to put some businesses out of business," said another.

Each new speaker shared a similar message.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is opposed to this," said one impacted resident.

'We didn't ask for this': Why residents passionately oppose Mobile GR's parking proposal

This was their first chance to publicly address the proposal and respond directly to the Mobile GR Commission who created it.

“Parking is a problem," said Rick Winn, the commission's chairman."A lot of it’s perception, but it still comes into play. Specifically street parking, so that’s what we’re trying to alleviate.”

RELATED: Planned Grand Rapids soccer stadium site revealed in new filing

The commission said it wants to protect residential parking, especially in those areas that could be in jeopardy after the downtown addition of the new soccer stadium and Acrisure Amphitheater. It identified two spots in town that might need the most help — the John Ball Area Neighborhood and the Heritage Hill/East Hills neighborhoods.

However, it would come at a cost to those who live there — $30 a year for residents and $2 a day for guests.

Zack Wood, who lives and works on Grand Rapids' west side, said, "the stadium and everything doesn’t really directly benefit us in any fashion, so taxing us with a parking fee is just extra money for the city.”

Scott Toogood, who's lived in that area for 44 years, said, "and it doesn’t guarantee a spot. That’s exactly what they said. Even if you pay for it, you’re not paying for anything. You’re paying for air.”

Another resident in the affected region, named Shayla, said, “I’m going to be getting support from my parents and my grandparents when my baby arrives. They would have to pay money to come and support me and my family? It’s just really disappointing.”

All of Thursday's comments supplement the 32 pages of written statements sent to the commission. Of those, just one supports the proposal.

Michael Sak, a former Kent County Commissioner and Michigan State Representative, stepped up to the mic to say, "when I was an elected official, I have never heard 99.9% of an individual or a group of individuals who are completely opposed to a proposal.”

FOX 17

Many who spoke said their issues aren't just with the proposal itself, but cited a lack of transparency from the commission too.

“It came on such a short-term notice," Wood said. "We got a lot of this information Monday, Tuesday, last night coming into this. People dropped everything to come in and show their support of...you can’t just slide stuff right by us.”

Chairman Winn said their voices have been heard.

“We’ll pause. We’ll give it some more time. We’ll do some more studying, some more community engagement and hopefully come up with a plan that’s a win-win," he said.

“Do you think that plan will be the current plan that’s in place?" FOX 17 asked.

“No, I’m sure it will be adjusted," he replied.

The next Mobile GR Commission meeting will be in June.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube